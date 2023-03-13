Supermarkets have a lot to answer for on vegetable shortages - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

The bosses, with their accountants, and buyers of the four major supermarkets really have a lot to answer for.

The reason being, by not paying a reasonable price for growing early season under cover, or indoor, tomatoes and cucumbers, there is now speculation by those independent wholesalers traders of fruit and vegetables, that there will be a shortage of onions and leeks.

And this could be the tip of the iceberg.

Why? Because there could be a shortage of British grown apples, as growers of top fruit crops, have been hit by being offered low prices by the same four supermarkets for growing their produce at uneconomical prices and if there is a late frost when the apple blossom is flowering it could force apple and pear growers to grub out their apple and pear trees, which families have grown for several generations.

Shortage of apples and pears will also affect cider makers, which will force them to increase the price of this refreshing drink.