Support from members for reforms at Yorkshire CCC is inspiring - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Wrathmell, Member of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, York.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club is rebuilding from the devastation of last year’s racism scandals.

In the face of constant criticism and negativity from the usual voices, the consistent support of Members for reform is inspiring.

At the latest Extraordinary General Meeting, all four resolutions were passed. They will make the Club more inclusive and open to new Members, introduce a new Code of Conduct, and back the Chairman, Lord Patel, in protecting first class fixtures.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman. PIC: Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club also now has the strongest and most talented Board in living memory. Opposition to reforms is from a very small minority, even if they have loud friends in this newspaper and elsewhere.