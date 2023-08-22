Tackling climate change is about ensuring our grandchildren enjoy healthy and rewarding lives - Yorkshire Post Letters
It is with profound sadness that I read letters such as those from Peter Hyde ("Warming inevitable", August 11), who feels that global warming is inevitable and that there is little point in us doing anything to stop it happening.
When I read or hear such opinions, I think of the faces of my two grandchildren, 7 and 4 years old, smiling, eager to learn, and looking forward to their lives ahead.The enormity of the environmental emergencies we are currently facing is certainly enough to make any of us feel powerless and that there is no hope.
But then, our own deaths are inevitable: and what do we do about that? Do we collapse in our armchairs, do nothing and wait for the Grim Reaper to knock on the door?It is perhaps useful to think about the well-known Kübler-Ross grief cycle, that when faced with a tragedy we work through a process of denial, anger, depression, bargaining and eventually acceptance.
When we reach the point of acceptance we are able to think about what we can do to move on. If we become stuck at the stage of depression we are overwhelmed and unable to do anything.No, Mr Hyde. Some global warming is inevitable but if we all rise up and make it clear to politicians, governments and organisations around us that we want to see changes that will help our grandchildren to enjoy healthy and rewarding lives, then we can make a change.