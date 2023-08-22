Tackling climate change is about ensuring our grandchildren enjoy healthy and rewarding lives - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is with profound sadness that I read letters such as those from Peter Hyde ("Warming inevitable", August 11), who feels that global warming is inevitable and that there is little point in us doing anything to stop it happening.

When I read or hear such opinions, I think of the faces of my two grandchildren, 7 and 4 years old, smiling, eager to learn, and looking forward to their lives ahead.The enormity of the environmental emergencies we are currently facing is certainly enough to make any of us feel powerless and that there is no hope.

But then, our own deaths are inevitable: and what do we do about that? Do we collapse in our armchairs, do nothing and wait for the Grim Reaper to knock on the door?It is perhaps useful to think about the well-known Kübler-Ross grief cycle, that when faced with a tragedy we work through a process of denial, anger, depression, bargaining and eventually acceptance.