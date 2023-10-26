Tackling emissions from the lifestyles of the rich important to curbing climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters

Heat is a huge problem and even after over 30 years of warnings from scientists that fact is still not being treated seriously. A lot of us were on the beach in early October in weather which was more like mid July.

September was calculated by scientists to be 1.7C over pre industrial temperatures globally and, given that we have been trying to ‘keep 1.5 alive’ for fear of the consequences, that is bad news.

The Daily Mail is even featuring ‘Terrifying heat maps reveal countries that will become too HOT to live in if global temperatures increase by just 1.5C’, in an article. It talks about how humans can only endure so much heat before risking heart attack or heat stroke. Every year the world gets hotter and the weather gets more extreme.

A view of a busy beach following a record-breaking September heatwave this year. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

And every year the world promises big but does little. In 2019 the UK declared a Climate Emergency but without emergency action. Instead we call ourselves a world leader and justify it by bending the truth. Now despite all scientific advice Rishi Sunak is weakening net zero measures.

Climate scientists are united that there is serious trouble ahead and many are deeply afraid - but policy makers simply pay lip service to them and do the opposite of their advice.

Emissions are still rising. Most emissions come from the lifestyles of the rich - private jets, multiple homes, lavish lifestyles, businesses built on fossil fuels. If they were to be curbed it would make an enormous difference.

