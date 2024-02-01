Tata Steel job losses highlight the need for a just transition to Net Zero - Yorkshire Post Letters
The news about the job losses at Tata steel, as it replaces blast furnaces with arc furnaces, is a kick in the teeth for all the people whose livelihood will be affected.
Tata Steel claims its making unsustainable losses at its steel works and says that arc furnaces will solve that. The Unite Union is calling for the existing plant to remain in operation until the new plant is built and that this is affordable.
From an environmental point of view, there are important issues to consider. For example, in 2021, more than 8.2 million tonnes of scrap steel were exported from the UK to be recycled into steel again. That could be processed in the new steel works and potentially used here.
Also, we need to import most of the iron ore for the current blast furnaces, which means far greater movement of heavy materials than importing steel itself.
I’m most concerned about the impact from the job losses and I urge the government to ensure a transition plan and replacement industries for the skilled workers as a matter of urgency.
Transforming to a green economy can generate these jobs. For example, Vestas is going to build wind turbines using steel from scrap metal from an arc furnace powered by wind energy. Such an enterprise could be an excellent fit for the workers at Tata Steel.
There’s been plenty of time to develop a plan and there’s a clear shortage of skills and workers in clean-energy technology. If the government is serious about levelling up, then here is the perfect opportunity to show that the injustices dealt to the miners will not be repeated.
Our transition to clean energy technologies needs to be a just transition that won’t leave individuals and communities behind.
