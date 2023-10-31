Tax cuts are not the answer to this country’s problems - Yorkshire Post Letters
The results of recent by-elections and Labour’s overturning of large Tory majorities in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth have revived a clamour for tax cuts among Conservative Party members.
In a climate of strained Government finances and personal tax allowances fixed until 2028, this would be absolutely the wrong decision to make. Tax cuts would further exacerbate the appalling state of our public services and finances, especially in the NHS and schools.
It was only a year ago that Liz Truss’s mini-budget, which gave tax cuts to higher earners, caused near economic collapse and a run on the pound with the consequences of punitive, mortgage interest rates.
Will this Government never learn that financial integrity and living within our means are essential for a stable economy? Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves who has held a career at the Bank of England advocates these sound financial policies and former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has credited her for that reason.
The Conservative Party were once known for good economic management, they now appear to have abandoned this and as a result the nation is having to pay a very high price for their mistakes.