All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Tax cuts are not the answer to this country’s problems - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Justin Beament, Crediton, Devon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:45 GMT

The results of recent by-elections and Labour’s overturning of large Tory majorities in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth have revived a clamour for tax cuts among Conservative Party members.

In a climate of strained Government finances and personal tax allowances fixed until 2028, this would be absolutely the wrong decision to make. Tax cuts would further exacerbate the appalling state of our public services and finances, especially in the NHS and schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was only a year ago that Liz Truss’s mini-budget, which gave tax cuts to higher earners, caused near economic collapse and a run on the pound with the consequences of punitive, mortgage interest rates.

Most Popular
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Parliamentary Labour Party welcomes newly elected MPs Alistair Strathern and Sarah Edwards to the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA WireLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Parliamentary Labour Party welcomes newly elected MPs Alistair Strathern and Sarah Edwards to the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Parliamentary Labour Party welcomes newly elected MPs Alistair Strathern and Sarah Edwards to the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Will this Government never learn that financial integrity and living within our means are essential for a stable economy? Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves who has held a career at the Bank of England advocates these sound financial policies and former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has credited her for that reason.

The Conservative Party were once known for good economic management, they now appear to have abandoned this and as a result the nation is having to pay a very high price for their mistakes.

Related topics:Conservative PartyRachel ReevesYorkshire PostLabour