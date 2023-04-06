From: Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

Over the past few days, we have witnessed a flurry of political activity over the government's plans to mitigate climate change, following the court decision that the existing plans were not adequate.

We have heard of ambitions and intentions, but how much is based on grounded reality?

To speak (as many are doing) of "Carbon Capture and storage" as if it were a practical reality is self-delusional at best; these technologies are still at the experimental stage and laboratory scale, and nowhere in the world are there industrial companies capable of installing the necessary massive machinery. The best we can offer is a vague hope about the coming decades.

Grant Shapps, the energy and net zero secretary, unveiled a strategy with carbon capture and storage (CCS) at its heart. PIC: PA

We hear that old mine workings under the North Sea will store carbon dioxide, presumably as carbonates or dry ice, but surely, such stores must be seen as decidedly finite; what happens when they are full and we are still frantically burning fossil fuels as before?