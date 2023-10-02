Thanks must go out to Charles Mills for what he has done with the Great Yorkshire Show - Yorkshire Post Letters

I totally agree with your Saturday YP section on the need for the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) to continue as it is.

Yes, 100 per cent, Charles Mills, the farmer from Appleton Roebuck, near York has done an excellent job as director of the show in the last nine years. He is a round peg in a round hole.

It is impossible to please all of the people all of the time but Charles has got very near to achieving that with the GYS. Some farmers say, it is too much ‘non-farmer’, but it has to make a profit and attract a wide audience, and it does.

Great Yorkshire Show director Charles Mills has announced he is stepping down.

Extending the show to four days was a good idea. I personally would like to see more emphasis on the Farm Machinery section, but overall Charles Mills has got it right.

I think 2024 will be his last year and he will be a hard act to follow. I have known him and his family for a very long time and he will help whoever takes over. I first went to the GYS as a child in the 1950s and as a schoolboy to help in the main ring with the fences.