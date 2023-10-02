All Sections
Thanks must go out to Charles Mills for what he has done with the Great Yorkshire Show - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

I totally agree with your Saturday YP section on the need for the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) to continue as it is.

Yes, 100 per cent, Charles Mills, the farmer from Appleton Roebuck, near York has done an excellent job as director of the show in the last nine years. He is a round peg in a round hole.

It is impossible to please all of the people all of the time but Charles has got very near to achieving that with the GYS. Some farmers say, it is too much ‘non-farmer’, but it has to make a profit and attract a wide audience, and it does.

Great Yorkshire Show director Charles Mills has announced he is stepping down. PIC: James Hardisty
Great Yorkshire Show director Charles Mills has announced he is stepping down. PIC: James Hardisty

Extending the show to four days was a good idea. I personally would like to see more emphasis on the Farm Machinery section, but overall Charles Mills has got it right.

I think 2024 will be his last year and he will be a hard act to follow. I have known him and his family for a very long time and he will help whoever takes over. I first went to the GYS as a child in the 1950s and as a schoolboy to help in the main ring with the fences.

I was in the farm machinery stands with Bushells of York, Goughs of Hunsingore and Farmstar of Market Weighton, and I am fully aware of all the hard work Charles Mills and his dedicated team have done to help ‘townies’ appreciate and understand ‘country folk and farmers’ - well done Charles and thank you.

