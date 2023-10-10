The ban on peat-based compost is a disaster waiting to happen - Yorkshire Post Letters

The general public doesn't realise the effect peat free compost will have on commercial horticulture.

It's all very well for one man growing in his own garden. But growing on a large scale is a totally different story. And It will have far reaching effects,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More watering - thus more cost of labour to do the watering. And are we not asked to use less water?

A picture of peat-free compost in a pot. PIC:Alamy/PA.

The tree nurseries in particular will be badly affected. They have struggled to keep up with watering as it stands, especially last year's drought, as trees are grown in containers.

All of which will increase labour cost and in paying for more water, which will hit the public in their pockets.

So it's not as simple as saying ‘I grew my plants in my garden and they grew okay’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To conclude, it is being brought in in a rush without a real alternative to peat. The ban should be delayed until a real alternative has been found.

And one of the alternatives coir, has a high carbon footprint in its transportation from Sri Lanka.

Horticultural usage of peat is only responsible for 000.3 per cent but horticulture has been singled out as the villain.