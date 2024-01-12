All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

The BBC no longer delivers for its audience, it’s time for it to become a commercial station - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Zerny, Kilham, Driffield.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

I refer to the splendid article of GP Taylor published in the YP on December 30 in which he explains why he will no longer renew his TV Licence. He rightly says that "the BBC no longer knows who its audience is". Whether it is tv or radio, the degree of wokeness continues to rise, and to quote Mr Taylor's words, "the virus of historical revisionism infects the broadcaster and every aspect of its output".

As for impartiality, the BBC lost that years ago. And why are former sports ‘stars’ still being paid ridiculous salaries to present programmes?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sometimes you hear the BBC being referred to as ‘our BBC’. That probably was true many decades ago, but it certainly isn't now.

A general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA WireA general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire
A general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

The present Royal Charter runs to 2027 with reviews mid term. This is the constitutional basis of the BBC, and is supposed to regulate its independence and impartiality and describe its public purposes. It fails to do that miserably.

I believe the Charter should be scrapped, and the BBC should become a commercial channel and compete in the real world. Yes, that means commercial breaks, but everyone who watches live TV has a mute button.

The BBC is an anachronism. Time to go. Time to end the ridiculous ongoing annual licence fee and all the controversy as to who should pay it and who shouldn't.

Related topics:BBCYorkshire PostGP TaylorTV licence

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.