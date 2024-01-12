The BBC no longer delivers for its audience, it’s time for it to become a commercial station - Yorkshire Post Letters

I refer to the splendid article of GP Taylor published in the YP on December 30 in which he explains why he will no longer renew his TV Licence. He rightly says that "the BBC no longer knows who its audience is". Whether it is tv or radio, the degree of wokeness continues to rise, and to quote Mr Taylor's words, "the virus of historical revisionism infects the broadcaster and every aspect of its output".

As for impartiality, the BBC lost that years ago. And why are former sports ‘stars’ still being paid ridiculous salaries to present programmes?

Sometimes you hear the BBC being referred to as ‘our BBC’. That probably was true many decades ago, but it certainly isn't now.

The present Royal Charter runs to 2027 with reviews mid term. This is the constitutional basis of the BBC, and is supposed to regulate its independence and impartiality and describe its public purposes. It fails to do that miserably.

I believe the Charter should be scrapped, and the BBC should become a commercial channel and compete in the real world. Yes, that means commercial breaks, but everyone who watches live TV has a mute button.