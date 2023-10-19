I am writing about Robert Jenrick’s order to paint over children’s cartoon murals at UK asylum intake centres. It’s been a month since our campaign to restore the cartoons launched. We won’t give up on this issue and I wanted to explain why.

A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time. This was taken away from them - and we can’t ignore this.

The cartoons have become symbolic of immigration policies that fail the most vulnerable in our society - and with no benefit.

Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arriving in Downing Street, London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The Government said cartoons were “too welcoming” - then that they were not “age-appropriate”. But its own inspection reports show that young children pass through these centres. We need to set things right and show these children that we see them.