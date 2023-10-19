All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

The campaign to stop the Government painting over cartoon murals at asylum intake centres will continue - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Turpin, Birkenshaw, Bradford.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

I am writing about Robert Jenrick’s order to paint over children’s cartoon murals at UK asylum intake centres. It’s been a month since our campaign to restore the cartoons launched. We won’t give up on this issue and I wanted to explain why.

A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time. This was taken away from them - and we can’t ignore this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cartoons have become symbolic of immigration policies that fail the most vulnerable in our society - and with no benefit.

Most Popular
Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arriving in Downing Street, London. PIC: James Manning/PA WireMinister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arriving in Downing Street, London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arriving in Downing Street, London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The Government said cartoons were “too welcoming” - then that they were not “age-appropriate”. But its own inspection reports show that young children pass through these centres. We need to set things right and show these children that we see them.

To readers who support the Cartoons Not Cruelty campaign, sign our Change.org petition. It’s already backed by 120,000 people. We’re taking steps to get cartoons to children ourselves to help restore some kindness and care. And we’ll keep campaigning, to make sure this never happens again.

Related topics:GovernmentYorkshire PostBradfordRobert Jenrick