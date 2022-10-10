The cancellation of the German Christmas Market in Leeds was due to Brexit - Yorkshire Post Letters

The German Christmas Market in Leeds, November 2017. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

It was sad to see your report (page 2, The Yorkshire Post, October 6) that the costs of work and travel visas mean that the German Christmas Markets in Leeds will be cancelled forever.

Visa costs are not the whole story however. As a non-EU member the UK also requires the participants to go through the red tape of applying for and paying for ‘carnets’ for the temporary import of all the stands, vehicles and equipment associated with the market. On top of that, all meat products (Wurst, cured meats etc) imported would require a Food Health Certificate, commonly called a ‘veterinary certificate’, as a vet has to do the inspection.

All this red tape and expense because, having left the European Union, the UK now has ‘third country’ status.

In the opposite direction, British musical gigs, performers, dance groups and artists have to pass the same red tape, carnets and cost barriers if they wish to work in the EU. It is becoming nigh impossible for aspiring young British performers to get the exposure and experience they need to develop their careers.

