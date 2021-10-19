The care homes betrayed by Boris Johnson negligence – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson stands accused of neglecting social care policy - is this fair criticism?

THIS government has managed to make “care” an obscene four letter word.

No wonder that care workers are leaving in droves after trusting the Prime Minister to keep his word to get care done at the start of his premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson stands accused of neglecting social care policy - is this fair criticism?

It is a poor reward for their valiant efforts when Covid heaped additional demands on them but they were at the end of the queue, with those they were caring for, for protective equipment etc.

At the current rate of crisis, care homes will soon be back to the former workhouse level where my life began 86 years ago.

Who would want to make a career in social care when all the warnings of staff shortages have been ignored for too long? It is my greatest dread that I end up where I spent my first three years.

Boris Johnson stands accused of neglecting social care policy - is this fair criticism?

I’d like to be able to forget that old Etonians and the party of the upper class influence are hardly ever likely to need or understand what social care actually is. It sounds awfully like socialism to the uneducated, I assume. Real dirty language, again!

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

ONCE again this present Tory government is about to throw money, to the tune of £250m, at a problem created by GP doctors failing to meet the public’s demand for face-to-face consultations.

This at a time when delays in patients seeking help at Accident and Emergency are at record levels, as are the patients awaiting surgery for things such as knee and hip replacements.

The number is approaching some 5.7 million and rising. These facts of course need to be set against the ongoing difficulties for hospitals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the NHS is clearly in a crisis all of our own making.

With private healthcare and hospitals outperforming the NHS, as much as it gives me no pleasure for saying this, the time has come to privatise many of the NHS services.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I AM totally appalled that Sajid Javid, the Health and Social Care Secretary, appears to be on a collision course with GPs when he should be working with them to overcome the practicalities that exist when it comes to the resumption of face-to-face appointments.

In some cases, talking to 10 people by telephone can be as quick and effective as seeing two people in the surgery.

I had hoped that Mr Javid would be less tactless than his predecessor Matt Hancock, but it appears that I was remiss in giving him the benefit of the doubt.