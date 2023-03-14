The Chancellor must spend on social care in the upcoming Budget - Yorkshire Post Letters

If there is, as reported, an unexpected £30bn windfall in the public finances then at least some of it should go to helping the oldest and most vulnerable in this week’s budget.
Extra money is needed in social care to tackle the current crisis and properly pay staff.
Care providers are struggling and closing and more and more people are going to end up going without the care they need.
When he was Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Hunt said social care needed at least an extra £7bn a year “just to stand still”. It is time for him to spend that money.