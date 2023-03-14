The Chancellor must spend on social care in the upcoming Budget - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group, Priory Street, York.

If there is, as reported, an unexpected £30bn windfall in the public finances then at least some of it should go to helping the oldest and most vulnerable in this week’s budget.

Extra money is needed in social care to tackle the current crisis and properly pay staff.

Care providers are struggling and closing and more and more people are going to end up going without the care they need.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire