The Conservatives have reduced taxes for the rich and increased them for the poor - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Conservative budget has done what it always does. Reduce tax for the rich and increase it for the poor. There are loopholes everywhere to enable the rich to fiddle the system including the non dom tax con which they can easily avoid.

This budget totally ignores the plight of pensioners and those on low incomes. The personal allowance (tax threshold) remains unchanged so pensioners who saved to pay for occupational pensions on which they paid tax are now taxed more than ever before.

Hunt delivered his budget with a smirk on his face showing his utter contempt for the most disadvantaged people in this country.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (centre) poses with his ministerial box and members of his Treasury staff. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire