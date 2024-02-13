The Council Tax system is flawed and badly in need of reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

This government, along with the main opposition party, Labour, needs to get 'their heads out of the sand' and grasp 'the nettle', and not only look at the problems of the antiquated and inequitable system of paying for local services, but the fact that neither party is debating in the House of Commons and sending it to the 'grandees' sitting in the upper chamber, House of Lords.

Politicians are not doing anything to make it fairer for the majority of home owners (The Yorkshire Post, February 2, 2024).

One of the reasons given was it would be expensive to implement a revaluation of property bands, but the longer you leave it, it's bound to be more expensive with labour costs increasing year on year.

The other reason is that some home owners will lose out. There will always be winners and losers in society when there are changes in taxation.

The council tax bands were set up on April 1, 1991 and were introduced on April 1, 1993, replacing the less popular 'Community Charge' or pole tax.

It is unfair, as home owners deserve a better way of funding local core services after 31 years of inequality as the council tax bands are based on home values at that time.

Look at virtually every government project in the last 30 years, whether it is road or rail construction, or building a new hospital the cost will spiral out of control.

What is the point of having a cross party Levelling Up select committee who collectively put in a lot of thought, time and effort, only to see its recommendations rejected by this government?

I agree with the comments of Paul Johnson, director of the institute of fiscal studies, that it is depressing.