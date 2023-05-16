The country cannot afford to take in more migrants - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby, is misguided in his criticism of the government of its attempt to stop illegal migration across the English Channel organised by highly organised criminals.

Most of them are not refugees but economic migrants who want a better life - a natural aspiration - but it threatens our survival. Is the Church of England going to foot the bill - or another burden on all of us taxpayers?

The possible refugee numbers of failed states are frightening. Yemen, Somalia, Syria, South Sudan, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Chad are failed with Nicaragua, Brazil, Sudan, North Korea, Libya, Iraq, Pakistan, Siberia, Nigeria, Nepal, Yemen and even Turkey at risk of going under through bad government, corruption, repressive religious ideology or ethnic tensions.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby speaking in the House of Lords, London, during the debate on the Government's Illegal Migration Bill. PIC: House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA Wire

This country is being overwhelmed by this illegal situation of the rubber boats armada and poses a serious risk to our stability because of economic damage, which is so high.

The United Kingdom is on a knife edge after Covid and the present cost of living crisis and financial hardship - the likes we have never experienced - where are own citizens cannot see a GP, have an operation, the NHS in breakdown, afford their own home, pay their bills and some resorting to use food-banks.

It is very sad that so many people in this world have such a terrible and hopeless life but this small island cannot cure this existential problem and unless we stop this never-ending influx it will drag us down to the same state that the migrants/ refugees came here to escape. We’ve already allowed 700,000 migrants in legally in the last few years - that’s the size of Leeds.

So many countries are now failed states - 117 at this point or ‘At Risk’ with only 52 classed as stable. In the top ten failed states their population amounts to 358 million.