The Eagle comic widened my horizons as a child - Yorkshire Post Letters

I was very pleased to read about the Eagle in the Antiques News in the YP`s Country Post section December 9, 2023.

I grew up with Eagle and it widened my horizons of an existing world in which I could, one day, play a role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Dad used to collect your sister paper the Evening Post from the local newsagents on his way home from work and he spotted the first edition of the Eagle which he bought and then continued to buy. I had to wait until he had finished reading it when he would then toss it to me.

Publisher Hulton's annual conference. The firm published Dan Dare and Eagle comics.

It never occurred to me then that as a girl most professions would be closed to me.

As soon as the Girl comic emerged a year or so later my Dad bought it for me but it was not as exciting as the Eagle.

The stories, mainly from memory, were about girls in private boarding schools and what they got up to. There was even a strip called “Mother shows you how” to make dresses, to cook and to reupholster furniture. Unconsciously, it was very role-defining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, like the Eagle, the Girl had a club which I joined and I received a badge which I wore proudly to school.