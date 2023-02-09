News you can trust since 1754
The ECB is wrong to claim that the Cricket Discipline Commission looking into Yorkshire CCC racism is independent - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin Butterworth, Holmfirth.

By YP Letters
3 minutes ago

The recent press statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) is “independent” and “at arm’s length” is simply not true.

The panel members of the CDC are appointed, retained and remunerated by the ECB. They sit in judgement on a regular basis, so as long as the ECB continues to be happy with them they receive repeat business. A clear incentive to give the ECB what they ask for.

The ECB website lists sixteen CDC decisions since 2020. In every single case the CDC found in favour of the ECB. Indeed it would appear that the CDC have never found anyone charged by the ECB not guilty.

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Clearly the CDC is not truly independent and is therefore structurally incapable of dealing objectively and fairly with matters as complex and important as those arising from Mr Rafiq’s allegations.

