The Government could learn a lot about unity from the Queen's funeral - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Justin Enthoven, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate.

By YP Letters
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:45 am

First there was the act of national solidarity with the NHS reflected in the weekly clapping, then there was the huge turn out to walk past the coffin of the late Queen undertaken with dignity and good humour. Unity reflected in both.

What a stark contrast this is to the ideological stance taken by this new Government, whether it be removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses or encouraging fracking.

Based on the experience of past statements made by members of the Cabinet, divisiveness is what they pride themselves on benefiting the few rather than the many.

Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Conservative Party has allowed this gradual drift to the ideological right. Only a General Election will give us the opportunity to elect Members of Parliament holding a vision of unity which brings people together for the common good, rather than the interests of the few.

