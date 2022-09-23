The Government could learn a lot about unity from the Queen's funeral - Yorkshire Post Letters

First there was the act of national solidarity with the NHS reflected in the weekly clapping, then there was the huge turn out to walk past the coffin of the late Queen undertaken with dignity and good humour. Unity reflected in both.

What a stark contrast this is to the ideological stance taken by this new Government, whether it be removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses or encouraging fracking.

Based on the experience of past statements made by members of the Cabinet, divisiveness is what they pride themselves on benefiting the few rather than the many.

Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire