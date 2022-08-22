The Government should be doing all it can to help during the cost of living crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain is suffering its worst cost of living crisis for decades, with rising energy and food prices, inflation over 10 per cent, and more predicted food shortages. Hardworking people are being forced to use foodbanks, and to choose whether to ‘heat or eat’. Charities are taking over the role of responsible government.

The role of a responsible government is to ensure as far as possible that its citizens stay warm enough, are adequately fed and have access to medical care.

France has just frozen its energy price cap at October 2021 rates. The price cap in Britain is five times higher than that of France, and three times higher than that of Italy.

The price cap in Britain has risen by 215 per cent, compared with a rise in Italy of 77 per cent, in Germany 23 per cent, and in France four per cent. The average EU rise is 41 per cent.

These accurate figures were provided by the pro-Brexit Labour MP for Hemsworth who wants a “Labour Brexit”. His colleagues and MPs of other parties are calling for tougher action to protect the population this winter.

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, has called for the October energy price rise to be cancelled, Labour wants the price cap frozen.

Whilst avoiding any commitment to supporting those in need, Truss and Sunak allow enormous handouts to energy companies, who are making billions in profits out of this crisis. One wonders how many MPs with a family interest in energy companies don’t want to lose their dividends. When Sunak talks of “protecting Brexit” does he actually mean protecting handouts to shareholders rather than protecting our population?

Almost 80 per cent of voters want a windfall tax on unexpectedly huge profits (You Gov, August 10).

The Government, however, keeps looking for excuses to exclude certain companies from tax, whilst at the same time planning for blackouts this winter.

Ministers dispute financial support for us but enjoy a heating allowance for their second home, in Truss’s case a reported handout of £1,548 over the last three years. In January a private jet was used unnecessarily to fly her to Australia at a cost of over £500,000 – which Truss justifies as “a good use of public money”.

Against the advice of her officials, £1,400 was reportedly spent wining and dining an American dignitary at a posh club owned by a Conservative donor – also at our expense.