The Government spends more time putting out fires of its own making - Yorkshire Post Letters

I need to get something off my chest. Is there anything the Tories haven’t broken in their 13 long years in power?

This government is forever banging its own drum but not taking responsibility for anything. There are many examples of their baseless boasting – they’ve got inflation down (well, barely), they’ve recruited more police (but only replaced the ones that were lost), they’ve put more money into the NHS (but it’s never enough to maintain proper services), they’ve helped with the cost of living (but Liz Truss’s ill-fated government made this worse with its mini budget).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maybe we should look at what is really happening in broken Britain. The country is crumbling around our ears. We are the sixth richest country in the world, but you would never know it.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Our schools are collapsing and dangerous, our health service is on its knees, our children are going without proper food or clothing and our waterways are being used as sewage dumps. We can’t export efficiently to our nearest market anymore because of the ridiculous, self-imposed Brexit. I could go on.

This government spends so much time trying to put out little fires of their own making that they haven’t noticed that the whole country is teetering on the edge of disaster.

The government does not believe in forward planning for the future safety of the country (see Covid-19) and never put policies in place that will benefit the people of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every week they come up with a new catchphrase like “small boats week”, “building back better” or “delivering for the people”. I don’t know what they are delivering but it certainly isn’t reaching its destination.