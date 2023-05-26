The impact of Brexit on the country is there for everyone to see - Yorkshire Post Letters

Paul Morley wants your reporters to “do some research and come up with an honest, truthful answer” to whether the British economy is faring badly because of Brexit (Give us the truth, The Yorkshire Post, May 20).

You already do that in your general news, business, and farming coverage. It’s difficult for anyone reading those reports to conclude anything other than Brexit’s bad for Britain; that’s a reflection of reality and “honest, truthful” journalism …not bias on your part.

In fact, I imagine you publish a fraction of the stories that pass your desk illustrating how damaging it is. If you get an accurate one showing genuine benefits from our leaving the European Union then that’d be newsworthy, front-page stuff. Doubt you’re seeing any, though – with even Nigel Farage now admitting “Brexit has failed”.

'It’s difficult for anyone reading reports to conclude anything other than Brexit’s bad for Britain'. PIC: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Morley also attempts false equivalency. My original letter (Brexit disaster, May 13) pointed out that another reader’s claim (“Britain has become the fastest growing economy in the G7”) was unsourced and untrue.

My source indicating we’re the G7’s worst-performer - a House of Commons Library report readily available online - was mentioned.

I’d like to see your pro-Brexit correspondents as forthcoming with their sources – preferably ones more trustworthy than reactionary national press prejudices and dodgy, opaque ultra-right “think tanks” synonymous with London’s 55 Tufton Street.

Mr Morley says he’s “well aware that Remoaners will never stop trashing Brexit”. Untrue.

It’ll cease when Brexit stops trashing Britain, its economy, and the well-being of our citizens. Probably after we’ve rejoined, then.

The temperature might be dialled back a bit before then if only our politicians were doing much, much more to arrest and mitigate the decline – starting with negotiating less bureaucratic and costly access for British firms to the EU single market, perhaps?

There you go, Mr Morley – the truth.

Also another reader’s accurate assertion that most now support rejoining the European Union is still questioned by Peter Auty (May 22). The latest polls round-up by the What UK Thinks website shows 57 per cent favour Rejoin (43 per cent stay out).

