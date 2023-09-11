The joy of reading must not be lost amongst younger generations - Yorkshire Post Letters

I totally agree with Sarah Todd (The YP, 6/9) re the scandal of children who do not read for pleasure.

I find this sad. I have always encouraged my two daughters to read and now grandchildren, having taken them over the years to the library where we have an excellent children’s group meeting every week for preschool children.

As I say to my grandchildren, if you enjoy reading you can be anywhere on your own, at home, in the garden, on a beach, in a café and not be alone.

I still try to buy them all a suitable book for birthdays and Christmas although I must admit it’s now hard to choose something for the teenagers in the family as technology seems to have taken over. Hopefully as they get older they’ll discover the joy of reading again.

Last year I joined a book group and it has opened my eyes to authors and books I never would have thought of reading and which has certainly broadened my mind.

On a recent visit to Germany, my German friends gave me a book written of course in German by their daughter, a first time author. This will be more challenging to read but I’m determined to read it however long it takes.