Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

The joy of reading must not be lost amongst younger generations - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Susan Abbott, Wakefield.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

I totally agree with Sarah Todd (The YP, 6/9) re the scandal of children who do not read for pleasure.

I find this sad. I have always encouraged my two daughters to read and now grandchildren, having taken them over the years to the library where we have an excellent children’s group meeting every week for preschool children.

As I say to my grandchildren, if you enjoy reading you can be anywhere on your own, at home, in the garden, on a beach, in a café and not be alone.

A photo someone enjoying a book. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotosA photo someone enjoying a book. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos
A photo someone enjoying a book. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

I still try to buy them all a suitable book for birthdays and Christmas although I must admit it’s now hard to choose something for the teenagers in the family as technology seems to have taken over. Hopefully as they get older they’ll discover the joy of reading again.

Last year I joined a book group and it has opened my eyes to authors and books I never would have thought of reading and which has certainly broadened my mind.

On a recent visit to Germany, my German friends gave me a book written of course in German by their daughter, a first time author. This will be more challenging to read but I’m determined to read it however long it takes.

For me though a ‘must have’ book is The Holy Bible, still relevant if not more so in today’s world.

