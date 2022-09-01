The leadership contest proves how out of touch politicians are - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have long suspected that our political leaders are totally out of touch with how the rest of us lead our lives and, for the most part, could not really care less until they need our votes. The last few weeks have removed any elements of doubt from my mind in this regard.

Here we are, facing the worst economic crisis in the lifetime of many citizens of this country – and it is forecast to get considerably worse. Daily, news bulletins heighten people’s already dire fears about how, financially, they are going to survive the coming autumn and winter. It is obvious to me and to most normal people that, where many of our citizens are now facing a choice between heating and eating, anyone should be able to see that things are truly grave. Anyone.



Anyone except our government apparently. Not surprising, I suppose, when it is unclear to many voters whether we actually have a government at the present time.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are vying to be the next Prime Minister.

Nadim Zahawi is doing his best as our (inexperienced) Chancellor, but for the most part ‘he spake and says nowt’ on the current crisis. Otherwise, the Government, it appears, has ‘disappeared’. The truth is, in the face of such devastating national circumstances, we are currently not being governed. Our erstwhile Prime Minister – Boris Johnson – has clearly taken his bat home, returning to party mode since, unjustifiably, losing his job, even though he is – in principle at least – still in charge of the country. It was in this capacity, I presume, that he chose to grab a photo opportunity in Ukraine, imparting in his speech to the courageous Ukrainians that their crisis is far worse than ours at home.

Of course it is, Boris, they are at war! Meanwhile, the two hopeful candidates for his job continue with their, to most of us, irrelevant and totally futile speeches to the minuscule Tory membership – week after week after endless week – as they seek election. Can it be possible that they really believe that pursuing such activities whilst the country grapples with insurmountable crises is appropriate? That offering ‘Jam Tomorrow’ to people at their wits’ end now is easing the situation?