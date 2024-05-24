The new North Yorkshire Mayor has made an encouraging start in the role - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

David Skaith has made a busy and encouraging start in his new role as Mayor of York and North Yorkshire. It’s clear that he’s going to pay attention to all areas of his large constituency and it was good to see that one of his first meetings was with the Leader of North Yorkshire Council.

It is important that all our leaders work together and use the opportunity for the devolved powers to benefit us all. Our Mayor is meeting with and will learn from other regional mayors and my hopes for some affordable, integrated public transport and help for our more deprived areas are high.

His first major decision in proposing Jo Coles as his deputy, who will take on the role and responsibilities of the previous Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, also looks a good one.

David Skaith is the new North Yorkshire Mayor. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Like David she’s from North Yorkshire and has been working in York, her experience and knowledge of both local and national politics, as well as her contacts in Labour’s Shadow Cabinet will be a great help.

Her responsibilities as a York Councillor for health, wellbeing and social care are bound to help in her role working with the police and fire services.