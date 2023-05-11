All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

The ‘Not My King’ camp should remember we live in a stable country because of the monarchy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Jackson, Littlethorpe, Ripon.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 11th May 2023, 11:45 BST
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. PIC: Leon Neal/PA WireKing Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

What a fantastic spectacle we had over the Coronation weekend. I have long been a Royalist, believing that we are fortunate to live in a stable country with its many privileges and freedom with a hereditary monarch as Head of State, governing constitutionally with an elected Parliament.

We have been exceptionally fortunate in our late monarch Queen Elizabeth ll, of blessed memory. I firmly believe King Charles lll will follow her example and prove to be a fine King.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those who have republican views, they only need to look at the terrible actions around the world, which in this day and age are horrendous particularly as they don’t seem to have learned lessons from history.

Most Popular

Turning to those in the Not My King camp, those in the BBC (Biased Broadcasting Corporation) once again picked on the police for arresting some of the offenders.

I was fortunate to learn a lot more about the police in my year as the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire in 2018/19 and have been keeping an eyeful watch on them since.

Indeed, before writing, I have researched the number of arrests carried out by the force in the last year, this information being in the public domain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have arrested 30 of their own officers, a small percentage of the force, compared with other public servants: 31 youth workers, 256 nurses and hospital staff, 12 doctors, 472 carers, 178 teachers and school employees and 30 social workers.

Furthermore in their support, while many are on strike over pay, the police cannot do so, despite their poor starting salary of £24,000.

We live in a stable nation because of our monarchy, our democratic process and the protection of our exemplary police force. Those who don’t feel comfortable, are not forced to live here.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostRiponCoronationParliament