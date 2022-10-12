The players are the only glimmer of hope at Yorkshire CCC - Yorkshire Post Letters

Although currently living in Canada, I am a life-long Yorkshire supporter, as also was my father, and before him my grandfather (who was also a professional club player). My mother was also a keen follower of the game. So cricket, and particularly Yorkshire cricket, is very much in my family’s blood.

Albeit from a distance, it has been hugely depressing – and almost heartbreaking – to read about the developments of the past year.

The most disturbing events have been the inadequate response to the first report on the racism issue, the disgraceful and illegal mass sackings, the appalling treatment of one of the club’s most reliable players, and now the humiliation of being relegated.

Yorkshire Director of Cricket Darren Gough during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Yorkshire and Kent at Headingley on April 28. PIC: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The final ‘nail in the coffin’ of the 2022 season was seeing the photograph of Joe Root playing golf with his media buddies instead of batting for Yorkshire, especially when they only needed 18 more runs to avoid relegation.

I feel the club is now at by far the lowest level that it’s ever been during my long life. I sincerely hope I will be proved wrong, but I fear the road back may be very long and hard.

However, in spite of all this, I would like to end with a word of thanks to the players, who I believe deserve more credit than they seem to have received.