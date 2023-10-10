The plight of the Ukrainians is a reminder to us of all that we take for granted - Yorkshire Post Letters

Earlier this morning before getting up, I listened to some music to start my day, the divine Mozart .Then I listened to the news, the Conservative Party Conference, then an item on Ukraine. Reality indeed.

As I type my letter, in Ukraine soldiers are fighting and dying to defend their homes, their families, their country, homes, schools, hospitals are being bombed, Ukrainian blood is flowing, it is World War and the trenches 100 years later.

It is a land of grief and sorrow and pain. How much would the brave, stubborn, unyielding people of Ukraine love to live in a country where such a party conference is the norm, we can only imagine? We take such things for granted. How fortunate we are.

A flag of Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It is the cruel misfortune of the people of Ukraine that their struggle for life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and peace has become such a major issue in the US Presidential election, that their destiny is to be shaped by Joe Biden, seeking a second term.

To Biden, when it comes to it, Ukrainians have no vote, so are expendable, think Afghanistan. Shafting them carries no major risk of vote losing.

Biden has hindered the Ukrainians right from the start, delaying in sending weapons and equipment. Why? He fears the reaction of Putin. And the Russian sees this, as does his latest best friend in North Korea, as do the Baltic States, Taiwan and Japan and South Korea too.

Congress has shown just how difficult it will be for Ukraine to get extra funding. How long before the Germans do the same, the ever wavering Scholz in front?

In January 2025, if Biden or Donald Trump takes the oath of office, I wonder if any American voters would feel a sense of revulsion. As this ceremony is taking place, in Ukraine more blood will have been shed, rivers of blood.

It is indeed true that the actions and decisions of an American President can impact all of us. I have long been interested in US politics, in my opinion Joe Biden is the weakest president since 1945, weaker than Jimmy Carter. That is saying something.