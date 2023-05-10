The Police were right to take pre-emptive action against protestors at the Coronation - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Metropolitan Police have come in for criticism for having been pre-emptive in their actions by taking leaders of anti-monarchy groups off the streets before the Coronation, which had been their stated intentions to disrupt.
I have had messages from South Africa, America and friends around the UK saying what a magnificent spectacle the Coronation had been.
Would the people we’ve heard since the Coronation complaining that our country had become a police state similar to Russia have preferred that the police had only acted reactively and attempted to deal with these protesters after they had glued their hands or faces to the Golden Coach on its way back to the Palace?
I can imagine the interviews of people outraged at the way the police had allowed this to happen instead of using intelligence to prevent such aberrations.
It’s such a shame that all the people couldn’t be taken in charge whom we heard booing and catcalling during the National Anthem when it was played at the stadium before Liverpool’s Premiership game on Saturday afternoon. Is that why their team plays in all red?