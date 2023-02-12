The Princess of Wales deserves praise for looking to improve the lives of young people - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Kate Dale, Helperby, York.

We should all be grateful to The Princess of Wales for her passionate determination to improve the lives of all young children (The YP, February 6). For too long, they have not always been put at the heart of family life.

Kate has identified the central needs of all young children where their social and emotional development are key to giving them the skills they need for life.

We are all, right across our society and particularly parents, grandparents and carers/guardians charged with this collective responsibility.

The Princess of Wales has done her homework. She has met, talked to and engaged with a wide range of people. She has connected with children and parents and most important of all, she has listened, understood and shared her own personal experience of being a parent.

Simplicity is at the heart of what she hopes for and that may come as something of a relief to many.

Life has become complicated and confusing but Kate suggests that as far as young children are concerned, their needs are simple and if they are delivered with love, time and care, society will see a generation coming through who understand boundaries, personal responsibilities and compassion for others.

Many will be supporting her efforts to offer some long overdue and realistic direction for those responsible for nurturing our youngest children.