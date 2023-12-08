The proposed increase in the TV licence fee is unjustified - Yorkshire Post Letters

The proposed increase in the TV licence fee cannot be justified. There are too many cookery and house buying and renovation programmes all with the same theme.

Long running programmes like ‘Strictly’ need a revamp, the presentation is stale.

The live football and rugby matches have too much talking - often half an hour or more before the match and after the match. This talk is repetition.

A general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

As for high salaries - many of these cannot be justified for the content of the programme.

We are paying for repeats. Every day a large proportion of the scheduled programmes are repeats. These are not costing the BBC salaries. They have already been made and are "in the can".

I do not think the technician spooling the repeat copy is paid a high salary like some of the presenters.

The whole of the BBC production needs revamping and a licence fee increase is not warranted on the present format.