The Queen is worthy of celebration in Platinum Jubilee year - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a time to celebrate in every corner of this country and the commonwealth.

The Queen has been one of the finest monarchs we have had, never putting a foot wrong, and there is respect for her the world over. Prince Charles and Princess Anne also undertake a fantastic workload on our behalf.

The Princes Trust built some outstanding houses in Cornwall showing how it should be done.

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London earlier this month. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

I join the majority in being extremely proud of our Royal family.

We should be setting up committees in every town and city to organise events and celebrate in style.

We have just had two years of lockdown due to Covid and tolerated month after month of negative news from the likes of the BBC.

Finally we have a new Royal Yacht being built which will no doubt be one the finest on the waves built by British craftsmen. Again we shall show the world exactly how capable the British are.