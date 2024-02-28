The real issue with immigration isn’t small boat crossings - Yorkshire Post Letters

The deliberate distraction of focusing upon the problem of the ‘illegal’ boat people from France. The failure of the Government over years to correctly fund the Civil Service to process immigrants filling hotels throughout the UK costing £billions.

The Floating Hotel fiasco built to house 500 residents whilst receiving over 500 migrants per week, and daily in better weather.

The absurd Rwanda scheme to accommodate circa 500 illegal immigrants at a cost in-excess of £150,000 per immigrant when legally returning ‘illegal’ migrants to the French Coast should ensure paying people traffickers would cease, removing the need for the Government to pay Rwanda further £millions.

A view of small boats and engines used to cross the Channel by people thought to be migrants. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

This is either incompetence, or an intended distraction. The real problem is that circa 500,000 people per year leave this country annually, whilst over a million annually legally migrate here.

Last year we had a net increase in population of 750,000, a significant number of whom pay education fees, positively contributing to our educational institutions.

Perversely, this income takes precedence over providing places to the people of this country, which the government would need to finance.

It is no coincidence that the NHS cannot provide locally trained nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and midwives when training places are being prioritised for ‘paying guests’.

It also suits the Government to facilitate excessive immigration as it further suppresses the salaries of the lower paid.

Interestingly, the lowest achieving ‘minority group’ of people in this country are now young white males. We simply do not invest enough in the young people of this country.

It is no coincidence that the UK has the highest sickness levels in Europe with 4.25 million currently sick, plus 5.25m unemployed and not looking for work.