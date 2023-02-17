The Retained EU Law Bill would be a tragedy for many sectors of our economy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoffrey North, Windsor Mount, Leeds.

I couldn't agree more with Timothy Kirkhope’s article on the retained EU Law Bill (YP February 14).

If this bill goes through it will be a tragedy for many sectors of our economy, particularly farming and manufacturing.

Many organisations in our economy are totally opposed to this bulldozer approach to the issue which seems motivated by a view that all the EU laws have been imposed upon us against our will and are detrimental to our ongoing battle to grow our economy.

An EU flag and a Union flag outside the Houses of Parliament. PIC: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The truth is quite the opposite. Many of these laws and regulations were evolved from British standards that we have managed, by being at the European negotiating table, to get the EU to adopt albeit with some modifications.

To throw these out now will restrict even more so British manufacturing and farming’s ability to export to Europe and the rest of the world, as any new laws and regulations will not be recognised outside our own borders.

