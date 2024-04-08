The Ridings of Yorkshire still exists today, devolution should be the aim - Yorkshire Post Letters
Oh dear, oh dear! The Yorkshire Post has erred yet again. The front page of The YP on Saturday, March 30 carries a report on devolution. The first paragraph referred to the ”50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire”. This statement is incorrect.
The Ridings of Yorkshire have never been abolished, it was the County Councils which administered the Ridings which were abolished.
The Local Government Act of 1972 abolished the County Councils which had been created in 1889 by the earlier Local Government act of 1888 to administer local government within the Ridings.
The County Councils were abolished on March 31, 1974, having existed for only 85 years, but not the Ridings.
The Ridings of Yorkshire however, had existed for over a thousand years from before the Norman conquest and still exist today.
Devolution i.e. taking powers away from London should be the aim, and should be for all of the historic county of York and should include all those parts of Yorkshire which were ‘stolen’ for administrative purposes only, by the grossly unfair and undemocratic 1972 Local Government Act.
