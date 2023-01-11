The Royal Mail should pay their staff what they rightly deserve - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

I find myself agreeing to a lot of what Andy McDonald is saying about what the current chief officer is doing to one of Britain's treasured institutions, The Royal Mail, January 3, 2023.

It is 10 years since the Cameron-Clegg coalition government privatised Royal Mail with a chequered history of its chairman and chief executive officers, who it seems mostly didn't have the experience and ability to manage the logistics of running Royal Mail efficiently, with over 140,000 staff to provide a service of delivering post six days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How could the boss Rico Back run this company from his home in Switzerland in 2019?

Postal workers and members of the CWU on strike outside the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wonder if the current boss Simon Williams has been in the sorting warehouses and 'walked the job' with his staff in all weathers delivering letters and parcels to understand the day-to-day problems which they have to overcome like varying distances to property letter boxes and dealing with dogs safely.

Does the modern Royal Mail manager realise the value of their staff, which are the company's most valuable assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy McDonald is right that there is the social side of talking to customers who both receive and send mail. This interface with the 'customer' will generate business for Royal Mail.

Many people who are alone will look forward to having a brief friendly chat with their regular postie, who may be the first to notice if something is not the same at a house, especially in small communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Royal Mail wants to get back customers they have lost, they need to communicate with customers from the point of sale of stamps, in post offices, to the delivery point at properties.

Speaking to a postie in my own town of Hedon about how the job was going they informed me that agency staff were paid more than permanent staff, which is a good way of demoralising a workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alright permanent staff have holiday entitlements but with rising cost of inflation leading to higher cost of living posties need the extra money in their pay.