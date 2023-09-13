All Sections
The RSPB was right to brand Government figures liars over nutrient neutrality policy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dilys Morgan, Braddons Hill Road East, Torquay.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Let’s call a spade a spade! The RSPB tweet calling the PM, Michael Gove and Therese Coffey liars was objectively, and beyond debate, correct.

They said they would not weaken environmental standards and now they have - in order to facilitate cutting corners on house building.

Not only that, they have made the taxpayer pay, instead of the housebuilder perpetrator, for cleaning up any pollution caused.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, during a visit to a housing development. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, during a visit to a housing development. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, during a visit to a housing development. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Now RSPB trustees, led by Ben Caldecott - a member of a right wing think-tank co-founded by Gove - have forced their own people to apologise for telling the truth.

This latest move by the Government is an outrage. It will cause further destruction of rivers and will mean taxpayers facing more costs while housebuilding corporations make more profit. The RSPB were right to call it out. The trustees were wrong to force the apology.

In a response typical of today’s Conservative Party, Mark Jenkinson, the Conservative MP, called for the Charity Commission to strip the RSPB of its status. Let’s get that straight - Government Ministers do something dreadful then an MP calls for the organisation which had the courage to call them out, to be punished.

This is a corrupt Government, pure and simple. The cry should be heard right across the country - ‘you lie, you lie and you lie again, and we’ve had enough’. This Government deserves to be obliterated at the next election, and unless ordinary people are conned into voting against their own interests, it could very easily happen.

