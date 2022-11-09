The Rugby League World Cup has been a fine show of sportsmanship - Yorkshire Post Letters

As an avid follower and viewer of sport both in your excellent coverage and on TV and indeed having supported Huddersfield Giants for over 70 years, when in their early days they were fondly known as Fartown, may I warmly congratulate Rugby League on its brilliant presentation of the Rugby League World Cup.

Apart from a slight blip at the opening ceremony the events so far have held a mirror to the world as to the power of sport to unite all nations and genres.

While personally having been thrilled with the superb performances of our men's team under the astute Shaun Wane and hoping fervently for a World Cup victory, there have been other incidents which have thrilled and touched me even more.

Samoa and Tonga players join in a huddle after a game at the Rugby League World Cup. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Having watched Tonga and Samoa almost tear limbs off each other in a close score battle royal, the camera shot taken shortly afterwards with both teams in locked arms and heads down as in prayer will long stay with me.

The Rugby authorities should be thanked for placing Women's Rugby on the world stage and creating viewing numbers which could only have been dreamed of previously.

Previous to this World Cup I knew little of Wheelchair Rugby League but out of curiosity switched on England’s first game against Australia. What a thrill and how impressed I was with these heroes of adversity crashing at full tilt into their opponents, often tipping over forwards or sidewards.

No bleating and appealing to the referee unlike the Prima Donna's in football who writhe and roll over as if in agony at the slightest touch. Without waiting for help from the touchline these tough guys are back on their wheels in seconds and straight on with the fray.

