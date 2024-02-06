The Rwanda Bill is either incompetence on the Government’s part or an attempt at distraction - Yorkshire Post Letters

When is this nonsense going to end? This interminable debate, and absurd wasteful amounts of public money desperately needed for so many needy projects elsewhere.

This deliberate distraction of focusing upon the problem of the ‘illegal’ boat people from France.

The failure of the Government over years to correctly fund the Civil Service to process immigrants resulted in the filling of hotels in communities throughout the UK at the cost of £billions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after the Safety of Rwanda Bill passes its third reading in the House of Commons. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The absurd Rwanda scheme costing £hundreds of millions, intended to accommodate only 500 illegal immigrants at a cost circa £150,000 per illegal immigrant.

We also have the infamous Floating Hotel fiasco built to house 500 residents when we are receiving over 500 such migrants per week and sometimes daily, in better weather.

Legally we are able to return ‘illegal’ migrants to the French Coast. People may then reconsider paying £thousands to people traffickers to access this country, removing the need to pay Rwanda £hundreds of millions.

This is either incompetence, or simply an intended distraction. The real problem is that circa 500,000 people per year leave this country annually, whilst over a million annually migrate here.

Last year alone we had a net increase in population of 750,000, a significant number of whom pay education fees, positively contributing to our educational institutions.

Conversely, this income is taking precedence over the availability of providing places to the people of this country which the government would need to finance.

It is no coincidence that the NHS cannot provide locally trained nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and midwives when training places are being prioritised for our paying guests.

It also suits the Government not to discourage excessive immigration as it further suppresses the salaries of the lower paid.

Interestingly, the lowest achieving ‘minority group’ of people in this country are now young white males. We simply do not invest enough in the young people of this country.