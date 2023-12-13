The Rwanda plan is unworkable so this is how you solve the migrant crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters
The implications for our democracy arising from the new government proposal to introduce a law effectively requiring judges to ignore other laws may be serious and frightening, and demanding of debate, but the proposal is quite irrelevant to the actual problem.
Any reporter who has bothered to visit the beaches of Northern France has returned with two simple messages: the first is that most of the young people waiting for boats have never even heard of the Rwanda scheme, and the second is that those who have don't care.
The reason why the 'boat-people' seek to come to this country is that their quality of life back home is significantly inferior to what it could be here.
Therefore, the only possible long-term solution is to diminish the difference, and the cash promised by successive COP meetings to compensate third world countries for the effects of climate change would be a valuable first step in that direction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.