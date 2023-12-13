All Sections
The Rwanda plan is unworkable so this is how you solve the migrant crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
 Comment

The implications for our democracy arising from the new government proposal to introduce a law effectively requiring judges to ignore other laws may be serious and frightening, and demanding of debate, but the proposal is quite irrelevant to the actual problem.

Any reporter who has bothered to visit the beaches of Northern France has returned with two simple messages: the first is that most of the young people waiting for boats have never even heard of the Rwanda scheme, and the second is that those who have don't care.

The reason why the 'boat-people' seek to come to this country is that their quality of life back home is significantly inferior to what it could be here.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, London, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, London, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, London, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Therefore, the only possible long-term solution is to diminish the difference, and the cash promised by successive COP meetings to compensate third world countries for the effects of climate change would be a valuable first step in that direction.

