The Rwanda plan is unworkable so this is how you solve the migrant crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

The implications for our democracy arising from the new government proposal to introduce a law effectively requiring judges to ignore other laws may be serious and frightening, and demanding of debate, but the proposal is quite irrelevant to the actual problem.

Any reporter who has bothered to visit the beaches of Northern France has returned with two simple messages: the first is that most of the young people waiting for boats have never even heard of the Rwanda scheme, and the second is that those who have don't care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason why the 'boat-people' seek to come to this country is that their quality of life back home is significantly inferior to what it could be here.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, London, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA Wire