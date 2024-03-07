The Rwanda policy shows the Government has zero regard for value for money - Yorkshire Post Letters

The basic argument against the proposed scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is that it is both morally reprehensible and flies in the face of UK international treaty obligations.

To the above we can now add that the Rwanda scheme is outrageously expensive and incredibly poor value for money.

The government has been keeping quiet on the costs of the scheme. Two senior MPs (the chairs of the Public Accounts Committee and the Home Affairs Select Committee) used their authority to require the National Audit Office to produce for parliament a report on how much sending an asylum seeker to Rwanda will cost the public purse.

Minister of State for Countering Illegal Migration Michael Tomlinson (left) and Home Secretary James Cleverly, attend a press conference in Downing Street, London, held by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he saw the Safety of Rwanda Bill pass its third reading in the House of Commons. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The answer has now come back and is £181,874 per person sent. The most recent year in which running the asylum system was working with anything like a normal degree of efficiency was 2017.