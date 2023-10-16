The sooner we get a change of Government the better - Yorkshire Post Letters

In his letter of October 5, Robert Booth wonders why “baying wolf packs” keep “kicking lumps” out of Rishi Sunak.

I’m not quite sure why he thinks those of us who criticise the PM are baying wolves, but perhaps I can help enlighten him as to why criticism of Sunak is justified: firstly, he’s our Prime Minister but no-one, not even the Tory Party, elected him to that very powerful post - hardly democratic.

Secondly, he is fond of talking about government plans in the first person, eg “I did… I’ve decided… I’m going to…” so it’s only reasonable that the buck stops with him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event at the Currys Repair Centre, in Coddington, Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Thirdly, his use of helicopters for even short trips, at a time when more and more people are falling below the poverty line, is not only a waste of our money but deeply offensive. Fourthly, he’s the only person who’s broken the law both as Chancellor and as PM.

Fifthly, he claims to care about the environment - even bringing his daughters into the discussion - then, in a volte-face, announces plans that are anything but environmentally beneficial.

Sixthly, he appointed as Home Secretary a woman who just a week earlier had to resign because she broke the ministerial code, and who is now using inflammatory language chillingly similar to that of Enoch Powell and the BNP.

I could go on but will stop at number seven: he’s lied to us about “his” decision to scrap the Northern leg of HS2. For days he was adamant that he had not made up his mind and then, lo! He comes to a decision just in time to announce it, not in Parliament, but during his party‘s conference - only now it turns out that the video revealing this decision was made three days earlier.

And with his subsequent Network North announcement, he is treating us northerners with utter contempt. With all due respect to Mr Booth, I’d say he’s defending the indefensible.

It’s beyond depressing that we face having this man, and the cabinet members he has chosen, in power for many more months to come.