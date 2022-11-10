The structure of the House of Lords needs reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

Can I agree with some of what Mrs Hobbs (The Yorkshire Post, November 3) expresses in her letter. The House of Lords only contains a small number of hereditary peers (Dukes down to the hereditary Barons).

The rest are political appointees - Barons and Baronesses of various titles - many of them there because of past contributions to political parties whether financial or time serving - but some of them are there to work for their communities and the country.

The two Green Party 'Lords' Jenny Jones and Natalie Bennett are there because the Green Party members elected them as the next candidates for the Lords, if we were asked for a nomination by the Government or outgoing Prime Minister. Their excellent record of attendance and contribution to debate and legislation is a matter of public record.

Yeomen of the Guard, wearing traditional uniform, walk through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. PIC: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next elected nominee - Molly Scott Cato, a Professor of Economics - might be expected to make another significant contribution, especially under the current circumstances.

That is only however to fit with the current structure where the second house is unelected and unrepresentative.

There are various models that could be proposed, from a second chamber elected under proportional representation to one elected representing the regions and nations of the United Kingdom.