The Tories have destroyed all trust in politics over the past 13 years - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Budbrooke, Crockernwell, Exeter.

The Tories won a majority of 80 seats in 2019. This victory was due to the votes of only 20.4m people (43 per cent of those who voted). But only 2/3 of the electorate went to vote. Democracy?

The rot started 13 years ago with Cameron (famous for cutting environmental rules and for pressing Ministers to deal with his banker friend Lex Greensill). Under Johnson it got worse (the only PM with a criminal charge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By destroying standards in public life these leaders discouraged many of us - why vote? - they're all the same. But the Tory Party (supporters of our grossly unfair society) might win again because a relatively small number of mainly older voters, petrified by the challenges that we face, will vote on the basis of ‘better the devil…’

'The rot started 13 years ago with David Cameron'. PIC: Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Our rightful anger at this must bring change otherwise our young people will remain cynical and dispirited. Until we can get proportional representation, where constituencies always in the hands of one party disappear, and coalition government, where the best people from various parties cooperate in a team to listen and then legislate for the benefit of the broadest possible groups in society, we are stuck with a governing party that deserves no respect at all.

They continue to shatter our hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent example was the tax evasion by N. Zahawi. Recently he was the Chancellor in charge of making us pay our taxes but has now admitted that he was fined £2m by tax inspectors.

When journalists reported his ‘mistakes’ his lawyers tried to muzzle them, A supportive MP stated that Mr. Zahawi was “confused” when doing his tax return and that he is “a decent person respected by his colleagues”.

Where do donations to the Tories come from? Of all the funds given by individuals in the last two years 25 per cent has come from only 10 men.

Did they get advantages? Some of them in the Johnson period were actually called the ‘Advisory Group’. And we innocently believed that voting for Brexit would give us back control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Raab faces eight separate charges of bullying over four years. Will he be let off by the PM as Priti Patel was let off by Johnson? Not to forget that Mr Raab was Foreign Minister when the UK withdrew from Afghanistan; while thousands of Afghans (who had so bravely helped our troops) queued under the guns of the Talibhan for the few seats on evacuation planes, Mr. Raab was on holiday in Cyprus.

And who speaks up for Mr. Raab? Why Rees-Mogg, the ‘leader’ who lay down to snooze on the front bench in the Commons (such respect for Parliament) and who said that food banks were a good thing showing generosity by the middle classes; the same who hasn't told us why he gave up his job as Minister for Brexit Opportunities...

The list goes on,on and on.

Even with levelling-up the Tory Party has shattered the principles of good government (openness, accountability, honesty). People in areas with Tory MPs got £19 per person more than those in non-Tory areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad