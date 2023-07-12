All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

The Tories have failed to protect the education system - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Cononley.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Your article about the lack of pupils taking a GCSE in languages illustrates one of the policies of the unpopular former education secretary Michael Gove, who introduced the EBacc primarily to increase the uptake of languages, which 13 years on it has singularly failed to do.

My own 15 year teaching career came to an end as a result of the despair I felt at the punitive and nonsensical decisions made by Gove and his department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of these decisions are now coming home to roost, for example cancelling the Building Schools for the Future programme, described by Gove himself as his ‘biggest mistake’. The objective of the BSF programme was to rebuild or refurbish every secondary school in the country over a period of 20 years.

Most Popular
'Your article about the lack of pupils taking a GCSE in languages illustrates one of the policies of the unpopular former education secretary Michael Gove'. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images'Your article about the lack of pupils taking a GCSE in languages illustrates one of the policies of the unpopular former education secretary Michael Gove'. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
'Your article about the lack of pupils taking a GCSE in languages illustrates one of the policies of the unpopular former education secretary Michael Gove'. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Had the programme been allowed to continue, most schools would by this time have been at least refurbished. Instead we have a school building stock which is decaying, end of life and in many cases dangerous, as reported elsewhere in the press.

This failure to invest has been a thread that has run throughout the Tories time in power and it has led to a gradual and recently a sudden deterioration in all our vital public services. I hope the consequences of a Tory government is not lost on your readers.

Related topics:Michael GoveYorkshire PostGCSE