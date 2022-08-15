The Tory leadership race should be abandoned and an election called - YP Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leadership contest between Truss and Sunak is illegitimate. It should be abandoned and an election called.

The mandate from the 2019 election was for Boris Johnson to ‘get Brexit done’ and to get levelling up done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of those have been complete failures.

Tory leadership race should be called off and an election called says reader.

Rotting crops in farmers’ fields, huge lorry queues at Dover, the Northern Ireland Protocol fiasco leading to the UK breaking international law and becoming a rogue state, businesses losing competitiveness in Europe, the Australian and New Zealand trade deals which shaft UK farming are just some of the ways Brexit has been a disaster and Brexit did not get done.

Levelling up is a bigger joke. Billionaires have become over 70 per cent richer during the pandemic while ordinary workers stagnate and are told they must settle for well below inflation pay rises or they will cause an inflation spiral.

There is no such limitation on landlords who have felt free to put up rents well above inflation. Or MPs.

Or on executives like Sainsbury’s CEO who trebled his annual takings to £3.8m while denying a living wage to his workers.

Or water company executives who are awarded huge bonuses after delivering lack of investment in upgrading sewage systems resulting in sewage discharges and dead rivers.

The rich have got richer and the poor are on the edge of collapse – the exact opposite of levelling up.

Then there is the nature and climate situation. Every year brings us closer to the breakdown of our life support systems and our civilisation and we see little action.

The heat and the floods and the food shortages can only get worse.