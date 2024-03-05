The Tory party has shown that it has lurched into dangerous territory - Yorkshire Post Letters

What is happening to our nation when MPs need bodyguards? What are the influences that have created such an unprecedented decline in what we are told by some is still a world-leading democracy?

Yes, the media and social media have deeply significant roles and our own tolerance of what we watch on our screens combine to threaten the foundations of our society. But what is our Government, in power since 2010, doing to control the crisis of trust facing us - their response appears simply to tolerate Tory ‘extremists’.

And is it not time that rank and file Conservative MPs started to show leadership? Shouldn't they be doing something to give us hope against the onslaught of the manipulators. Are they prepared to see the so-called ‘natural party of Government’ become a vehicle on which the advocates of extremism and racism, who clearly wish to divide our society, hitch a ride.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Why cannot these normal politicians see that tolerating such divisiveness is not only breaking their party apart but means that all the sacrifices that have been and will be made ‘to get Brexit done’ will provide no advantages whatsoever.

We ‘escaped’ from the so-called ‘monstrous Brussels dictatorship’ to face verbal thuggery and probably blood on the streets that is reminiscent not only of Italy and Germany in the 1930s but of Sir Oswald Moseley's Blackshirts in this country.

Why was Gary Lineker so harshly criticised months ago for drawing our attention to the language being used by leading members of theTory Party when, in fact, he had the courage simply to warn us of the dangers that are now, day by day, becoming more evident. Is this analysis too negative? No: examples of Tory acceptance of extreme views are multiplying. On US TV Liz Truss, the 44 day PM, faces an interviewer who states that Tommy Robinson is “a hero”. Liz says nothing.

Suella Braverman, formerly Home Secretary (third most important job in the Government) says that “Islamists (Islamic extremists) are running Britain”.

Even the kids in the local primary school know what a lie this is, yet the Deputy PM, Oliver Dowden, says that Braverman “hasn't crossed a line”.

Lee Anderson, the Tory MP, who claimed that you could cook a meal for 30p, recently stated that Sadiq Khan, the Muslim Mayor of London, had “given the city to his mates” - a meaningless but racist statement.

What has the PM done to show that he controls his Party? So far nothing; it's been the Chief Whip who has pushed Anderson out of the Tory Party. And to cap it all Braverman says that "British values are being diluted" by the citizens whose presence here she objects to.

In fact the British values of truth, honesty, tolerance, community and respect for others is being diluted by these profoundly outspoken, manipulative and dangerous politicians who set the agenda of our political discussions.

They leave aside the real issues facing us all: the continuing cost of living crisis (one million British kids are destitute), the NHS crisis (7.7 million of us waiting for appointments), the schools crisis (95 per cent face teacher recruitment problems).