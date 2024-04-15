The UK should withdraw from the irrelevant European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) - Yorkshire Post Letters
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has often been criticised for interfering with the governance of its 46 member countries. It has, for example, prevented the UK government from taking decisive action against illegal immigration. Its latest ruling is its most perverse yet.
Sarah Dines MP has described this ruling as "yet another attempted ideological power grab on the part of a self-serving elite out of touch with reality". It has ruled that all member states have a duty to protect people from climate change.
How on earth is our government supposed to prevent the cold and wet spring we have had this year? How can it stop the rain falling? Is it supposed to suck the water from the farmers' fields which have become saturated with daily rainfall causing mayhem with crops, lambing, and the routine of agriculture?
The ECHR was formed at the end of WW2, and was specifically designed to protect people from the horrors of Nazism and is irrelevant today. The UK should withdraw from it without delay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.