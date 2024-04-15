The UK should withdraw from the irrelevant European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) - Yorkshire Post Letters

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has often been criticised for interfering with the governance of its 46 member countries. It has, for example, prevented the UK government from taking decisive action against illegal immigration. Its latest ruling is its most perverse yet.

Sarah Dines MP has described this ruling as "yet another attempted ideological power grab on the part of a self-serving elite out of touch with reality". It has ruled that all member states have a duty to protect people from climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How on earth is our government supposed to prevent the cold and wet spring we have had this year? How can it stop the rain falling? Is it supposed to suck the water from the farmers' fields which have become saturated with daily rainfall causing mayhem with crops, lambing, and the routine of agriculture?