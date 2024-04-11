The Union flag is a symbol of oppression to many people - Yorkshire Post Letters

I have noticed in the Letters column of your newspaper that over the past months, there has been a steady stream of wishful-thinking correspondence endeavouring to justify the Brexit fiasco.

Your correspondent Peter Brown (The YP, April 6) puts everything into context when he states that all we have gained is "nebulous sovereignty", whatever that is. I could add much more that we have lost but the right wing media will no doubt brand me a ‘traitor’ as did the Daily Mail when judges stuck to the law.

It seems to me that Brexiteers are now flailing around crying foul since they didn't get what they were promised by a compulsive liar and his gang and consequently they move onto new ground.

Union and European Union flags flying together. PIC: PA

Enter your correspondent Paul Morley (The YP, April 6). This presumably is his take on ‘sovereignty’...the Union Flag, and if you don't like it you "obviously can't feel at home in that country or have a happy fulfilling life there". What ludicrous twaddle!

The Union flag is a symbol of oppression to many people, not just to immigrants who are, presumably, the object of Mr Morley's tirade. I think that he should read up on his Colonial history of conquest and oppression by the British and the massacres around the world that were perpetrated in the name of Empire, not to mention the state-sponsored looting of natural resources and artefacts that now fill our museums.

Is it any wonder that flapping around with flags gets up some people's noses? They are not even of any use in the garden to ward off wood pigeons.